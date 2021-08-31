Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,172. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

