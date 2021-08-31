Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 1,045 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $56,039,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,729,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

