Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 1,045 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553,575. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.