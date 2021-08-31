Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 18,086 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 39,391,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,169,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

