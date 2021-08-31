Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.19. 224,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,392. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $191.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

