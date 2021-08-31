Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 1,127 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.27. 5,826,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

