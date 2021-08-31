Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 1,270 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 464.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. 748,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,424. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

