Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 2,178 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,580 shares of company stock worth $6,959,966. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. 13,431,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,633,412. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

