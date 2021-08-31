Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 3,545 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,983. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $66.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.