Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $320.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $221.60 and a 12-month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.