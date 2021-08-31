Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

