Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Verint Systems worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

