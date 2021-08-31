Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

RUN stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,705 shares of company stock worth $6,791,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

