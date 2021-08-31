Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,060 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $671.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $604.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.78. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $677.34. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

