Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $160.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.26. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.