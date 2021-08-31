Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $540,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,121. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

