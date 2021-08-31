Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cable One by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Cable One by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,077.55 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,948.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,867.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,169 shares of company stock worth $12,537,364. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

