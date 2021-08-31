Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,717 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 96.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.74 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,384.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

