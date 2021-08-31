Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,567 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

