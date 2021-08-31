Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $4.10 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $797.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,008.63. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.11 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

