AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in August

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 404,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,398,719 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after buying an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,779. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

