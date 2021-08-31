Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Joe Newell Sells 3,500 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 2,395,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

