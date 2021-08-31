Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Trading Up 0.1%

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. 68,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 144,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

About Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

