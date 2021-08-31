Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $583.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce sales of $583.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.30 million. Atlassian reported sales of $459.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $366.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.73, a PEG ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a one year low of $164.16 and a one year high of $368.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.17 and its 200-day moving average is $253.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

