Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $366.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.73, a PEG ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $368.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

