Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.81% of Atlassian worth $274,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $366.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $368.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

