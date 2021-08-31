Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

