AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 37.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 253,877 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,871,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 16.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 809,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,269 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $4,409,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $461,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 39,391,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,169,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

