AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,269 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AT&T by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 885,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

