Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,648.00

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,648 ($21.53) and last traded at GBX 1,619.60 ($21.16), with a volume of 5743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,576 ($20.59).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,311.36.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Tom Hargreaves purchased 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995.60 ($65,319.57).

About Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

