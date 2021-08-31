Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $909.88

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 909.88 ($11.89) and traded as high as GBX 965 ($12.61). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 930 ($12.15), with a volume of 41,433 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 909.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 690.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.41.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £19,760.40 ($25,817.09).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

