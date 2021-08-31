Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Audius has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $159.52 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.