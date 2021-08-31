Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $313.39 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.