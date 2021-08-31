Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.44. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

