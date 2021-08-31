Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,333 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $313.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

