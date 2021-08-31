Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.27. 3,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 830,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Autohome by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

