Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51.

Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

