AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

