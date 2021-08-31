AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $228.22 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,404 shares of company stock worth $2,347,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

