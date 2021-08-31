Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avangrid worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

