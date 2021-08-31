Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AVAN remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,094. Avanti Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $26,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $142,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

