Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) SVP Kevin J. Christie Sells 500 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) SVP Kevin J. Christie sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $20,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 474,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth $7,226,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

