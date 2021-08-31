Axis DeFi Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $649,167.52 and approximately $97,177.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

