Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 1,090,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Axtel has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.40.
About Axtel
Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.