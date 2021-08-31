Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.88. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 1,522 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

