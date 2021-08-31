Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) vs. Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Head-To-Head Survey

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Azure Power Global and Pampa Energía, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pampa Energía 1 0 0 0 1.00

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 68.45%. Pampa Energía has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.10%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -27.86% -5.40% -1.02% Pampa Energía -17.94% 12.67% 4.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and Pampa Energía’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 5.20 -$57.30 million ($0.47) -47.79 Pampa Energía $1.07 billion 0.94 -$367.00 million $2.14 8.51

Azure Power Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pampa Energía. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pampa Energía, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Pampa Energía on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms. The Distribution of Energy segment consists of direct interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. The Oil and Gas segment develops upstream, midstream, and downstream activities that produce barrels of oil. The Petrochemicals segment comprises styrenics operations and catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. The Holding and Others segment covers financial investment transactions, holding activities, concession over the high voltage electricity transmission, and over gas transportation. The company was founded on February 21, 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

