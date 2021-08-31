B90 (LON:B90) Shares Up 2%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 26,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 575,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.87. The company has a market capitalization of £24.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.95.

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

