Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BADFF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

