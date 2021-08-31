Baidu (BIDU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2021 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $332.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $333.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $283.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $370.00 to $357.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. 168,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,411. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

