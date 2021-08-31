Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.40

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.40 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 141956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.60 ($2.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of £610.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.41.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

